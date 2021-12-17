David Reich Named President Of UnitedMasters

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — UnitedMasters, the music distributor services platform for indie artists, announced the hire of David Reich as the company’s new President.

“David has played a key role in building some of the most impactful digital marketplaces in the world. We are excited that he has joined the UnitedMasters team at such an important inflection point in the music industry and as UnitedMasters continues to scale,” said Steve Stoute, Founder & CEO. “As technology continues to lower the barriers to entry, UnitedMasters is becoming the go-to platform for millions of artists to realize the promise of the creator economy.”

“UnitedMasters has taken the bold step of building a music distribution service that puts artists first. We’re disrupting the legacy music business by letting up-and-coming artists distribute their music directly to fans through streaming services while maintaining ownership of their Masters,” Reich said. “With UnitedMasters going beyond distribution and developing a full suite of services to support artists at every step of their journey, I’m thrilled to help our artist base pursue their dreams, grow their fan base, and get paid to do what they love.”

Reich joins United Masters after five years at Uber where he led product development and growth across 60 different companies before founding and leading Uber Transit as General Manager and Head of Product.

Before he joined Uber, Reich served as Founder & CEO at Assured Labor, the recruit platform for low and mid-wage positions with a focus on Latin America.