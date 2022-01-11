UMG Announces Promotions In Jazz And Classics Divisions

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced a series of promotions across the executive management team within its Global Classics & Jazz amid a transformation of its international business including its classical and jazz labels.

Artists signed to UMG’s Global Classics & Jazz labels have been on a roll over the past two years with successes that range from Andrea Bocelli’s record-breaking livestream at Milan’s Duomo to Jon Batiste’s landmark 11 Grammy Award nominations amid a surge in jazz and classical listernship since the start of the pandemic.

“These new appointments represent the constant evolution of our international business. This exceptional team will support expansion and diversification across the pivotal areas of international marketing, communications, artist strategy and audience analytics. Focused on delivering our artists’ diverse creative ambitions, they will work together with our labels and partners, offering their global expertise and unrivalled insight,” said Sam Jackson, EVP, Global Classics & Jazz.

The promotions include Lizz Chew, who has been appointed to the role of Senior Director, Global Priorities – Marketing. A veteran marketer, Chew joined UMG in 2011 from EMI Classics and has since delivered successful marketing campaigns for Andrea Bocelli, including his number one album Si and Ludovico Einaudi’s Cinema, featuring scores from his Oscar- and BAFTA-winning films.

Based in London, Chew took up her new duties officially on January 11. In her new role, she will lead a team spanning London and Berlin, creating global campaigns for a wide range of high-profile projects across UMG’s Global Classics & Jazz roster, as well as supporting new, emerging and developing artists.

Rachel Tregenza, who for the last two years of leading PR campaigns for artists such as Max Richter, was named Senior Director, Global Priorities – Communications & Artist Strategy. Tregenza joined GCJ after five years at Decca where she worked across numerous key media campaigns.

In her new role, Tregenza will focus on developing new audiences for classical and jazz repertoire and will contribute to strategy while continuing to collaborate with UMG Global Communications.

George Irwin is promoted to the newly created role of Audience & Analytics Manager, reporting to Paul Moseley, SVP, Content & Data. Irwin joined GCJ as an intern but has gone on to work on campaigns for projects such as Max Richter’s eight-hour work SLEEP, Jacob Collier’s Grammy-winning albums and Hildur Guðnadóttir’s award-winning scores.