Josh Groban Announces Summer Harmony Tour With Special Guests

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Singer/songwriter and global superstar Josh Groban has announced his “Harmony” summer tour. The tour is in support of his album, Harmony, released November 2020. It will be the first time he’s played those songs in front of a live audience. Special guests on the tour are violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli, the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band and singer/songwriter Eleri Ward.

The tour kicks off Friday, June 17 at the Pine Knob Music Theater and will visit over 25 cities across the country before ending its run at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 2.

Per the BB Gun Press release, Groban released a statement.

“After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I’ll be back doing what I do best and love most with the Harmony Tour. “It will be more than a concert for me…it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career. I hope you’ll join us for these beautiful nights of music.”

Before hitting the road for the summer tour, Groban will be continuing his Great Big Radio City Show performances at the famed venue from April 7 – April 9. Complete tour itinerary and tour video announcement are below.

Harmony Summer Tour

6/17/22 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

6/18/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

6/21/22 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

6/23/22 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

6/25/22 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/26/22 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/28/22 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/29/22 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

7/1/22 – Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/2/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/5/22 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center For the Arts

7/6/22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

7/8/22 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/9/22 – Holmdel, NJ – P.N.C Bank Arts Center

7/12/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center

7/13/22 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

7/15/22 – Wilmington, NC – Riverfront Park Amphitheater

7/16/22 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain

7/18/22 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

7/19/22 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater (Quarry)

7/21/22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

7/22/22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theater

7/24/22 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater (with The Colorado Symphony)*

7/27/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena^

7/29/22 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

7/30/22 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

8/2/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek