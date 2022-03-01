The Chicks Announce 2022 Tour With Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Chicks (fka The Dixie Chicks) released their eighth album, Gaslighter in 2020, but due to COVID-19 they haven’t been able to hit the road in support of it. The tour announcement comes as The Chicks were revealed to be part of the lineup for June’s Bonnaroo festival.
The 13-time Grammy award-winning selling superstars kick off their tour June 14 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis making stops inclusive of Chicago, Boston, and Los Angeles before wrapping it up at The Gorge in George, WA on August 13. Ticket on sale is Friday, March 4 via ticketmaster.com.
Joining the Chicks on tour as support is singer/songwriter Patty Griffin who will open dates June 14 – July 16. After a short break, she re-joins the tour August 5 through the final Gorge show. Indie chick Jenny Lewis will join The Chicks for six dates beginning July 23 in San Diego, through the Red Rocks show on August 2.
The Chicks are also proud to announce they are partnering with environmental nonprofit, REVERB.org to make this year’s tour more environmentally sustainable while engaging fans to take action for people and the planet. Full itinerary listed below.
THE CHICKS TOUR – SUMMER 2022 DATES:
Tue Jun 14 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 15 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tue Jun 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Wed Jun 22 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Jun 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Mon Jun 27 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Wed Jun 29 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Thu Jun 30 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Sat Jul 02 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
Tue Jul 05 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Wed Jul 06 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Jul 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sat Jul 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Jul 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Thu Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Sat Jul 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 23 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Mon Jul 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Tue Jul 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Fri Jul 29 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
Sat Jul 30 – Mountain View, CA –Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 02 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 06 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sat Aug 13 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre