The Chicks Announce 2022 Tour With Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Chicks (fka The Dixie Chicks) released their eighth album, Gaslighter in 2020, but due to COVID-19 they haven’t been able to hit the road in support of it. The tour announcement comes as The Chicks were revealed to be part of the lineup for June’s Bonnaroo festival.

The 13-time Grammy award-winning selling superstars kick off their tour June 14 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis making stops inclusive of Chicago, Boston, and Los Angeles before wrapping it up at The Gorge in George, WA on August 13. Ticket on sale is Friday, March 4 via ticketmaster.com.

Joining the Chicks on tour as support is singer/songwriter Patty Griffin who will open dates June 14 – July 16. After a short break, she re-joins the tour August 5 through the final Gorge show. Indie chick Jenny Lewis will join The Chicks for six dates beginning July 23 in San Diego, through the Red Rocks show on August 2.

The Chicks are also proud to announce they are partnering with environmental nonprofit, REVERB.org to make this year’s tour more environmentally sustainable while engaging fans to take action for people and the planet. Full itinerary listed below.

THE CHICKS TOUR – SUMMER 2022 DATES:

Tue Jun 14 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 15 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Jun 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Wed Jun 22 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jun 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Mon Jun 27 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Wed Jun 29 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thu Jun 30 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Sat Jul 02 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

Tue Jul 05 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

Wed Jul 06 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Jul 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sat Jul 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Jul 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Thu Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Jul 16 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 23 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mon Jul 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Tue Jul 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Fri Jul 29 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Sat Jul 30 – Mountain View, CA –Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 02 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 06 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sat Aug 13 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre