Music Industry Vet, Tod Elmore Joins RCS Productions as General Manager and Principal Talent Buyer

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) – RCS Productions has named Tod Elmore as the company’s General Manager and principal Talent Buyer. Concurrently, he will continue to run his artist management and consulting firm, Hubbub! Music.

Elmore will oversee day-to-day operations, assist with business development, and act as chief talent buyer for RCS’s portfolio of fairs, municipal, corporate, and venue clients.

Elmore has worked with nearly every facet of the music industry. From his days at college radio (WRAS) and record retail (Turtle’s Records), to running the Alternative Radio Promotion department for Atlantic Records, opening his own independent promotion company, Wiley Music, to finally co-founding the concert/cruise venture, Sixthman. He ultimately landed with Hubbub! Music where he worked often with RCS President, Stephen Moore, pitching his artist clients to Moore’s many concert events.

“Tod’s tenacity in representing his artists always impressed me and I have no doubt that he will represent RCS with the same enthusiasm,” says Moore. “His breadth of knowledge and outside-the-norm relationships has already opened new doors for the company.”

Rounding out the RCS team are new and not-so-new hires, Shannon Sandel and Marcus Wilbur.

Wilbur, who started with RCS as a freelancer, was promoted to Operations Manager in March 2021, and oversees RCS’ production, tech, and show runner vendors. A classically trained pianist from a young age he studied at Georgia State University’s School of Music.

Shannon Sandel joined RCS in June 2021 as Office Manager where she administers contracts and assists with local talent bookings. Shannon has been an underground promoter in the Atlanta music scene for fifteen years and has worked on many of Atlanta’s most popular music festivals and events. Outside of the office, Shannon fronts the Roots-Rock Americana group, Sailing to Denver.