Disney Music Group Signs Partnership with Music Discovery App, GreaterThan

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Disney Music Group (DMG) and its senior vice president of A&R, Mio Vukovic has tapped GreaterThan to be DMG’s A&R research and scouting source worldwide. The label is UMG distributed.

Launched in January, GreaterThan brings the creative class together with connections to the best events, people, companies and creators to discover. GreaterThan founder Paula Moore’s research system, along with the A&R training program, the A&R Scout Launchpad will now be utilized by DMG. Moore and Vukovic have worked together previously on the Warner Records A&R staff.

During her tenure at Warner, Moore built the A&R research platform Flypaper, which connected A&R executive staff, scouts, artists, and data. Her scout team was responsible for discovering and presenting many artists that went on to be successfully signed, including The Killers, via the media release.

GreaterThan’s scouting will include Disney’s label, Hollywood Records, as well as its publishing division and joint venture labels and platforms. Through a combination of field scouting and data-driven research, GreaterThan will be searching for talent across all genres for Disney Music Group.

The A&R Scout Launchpad is designed to train the next generation of A&R scouts, and upstream top talent with both independent and major music companies, including Disney.