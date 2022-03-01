Artist Growth Platform Hires Rob Weitzner as Executive Vice President, Revenue and Growth

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Artist Growth, a collaboration platform for artist managers, labels, and creative teams, announced the hiring of Rob Weitzner as Executive Vice President of Revenue and Growth.

Weitzner will forge new partnerships for the company, leading marketing, business development, and sales strategies around Artist Growth’s music industry API – which drives collaboration while streamlining workflow and data for labels, management and touring.

Throughout his career, Weitzner has delivered success for artists, labels, and digital innovators alike. After spending the first decade of his career in artist management, he was recruited by eMusic to serve as Vice President of Business Development and Head of the company’s NY Office, where he played a key role in architecting the launch of the first-ever digital music subscription service in 2000. He transitioned to Vice President of Business Development and Digital Strategy at independent powerhouse TVT Records before taking leadership roles at A2IM (American Association of Independent Music) and IODA as Head of Global Business Development.

“Our vision is that the Artist Growth platform will serve as the collaboration standard for the entire creative media ecosystem,” said Rob Weitzner. “This is an ambitious goal, but I feel it’s wholly achievable, given the company’s track record over the past ten years and the massive opportunity that lies ahead. There is a massive opportunity as we launch the next decade of Artist Growth.”

The New York native spent the last 13 years serving as Head of Business Development, Strategy & Partnerships for The state51 Music Group’s digital supply chain company Consolidated Independent (CI) before joining Artist Growth.

About Artist Growth:

Artist Growth is the only cloud-based solution on the market today that offers labels, managers and creators the tools they need to comprehensively manage their events and the real-time collaboration required around marketing & promotion. Artist Growth is the software platform for enabling creators to run their business, and for managers, labels and other industry professionals looking to modernize their team’s workflow and data strategy.