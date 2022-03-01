The World of Music and Entertainment Make Moves in Response to Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine (UPDATING)

(CelebrityAccess) – Anti-Russian sentiment is taking over the entertainment and music world as the bombs rain down on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has provided an opportunity for numerous figures in the entertainment, sports, and music world to join together in their protest. Here is a list of the latest:

Update: March 1, 2022

The Killers have pulled out of their scheduled July appearance at the Park Live Festival in Moscow per TMZ.

Franz Ferdinaned announced the cancellation of summer gigs in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Louis Tomlinson has canceled all performances in Russia (Crocus City Hall – July 6) with a statement release that sends thoughts to “the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.” He’s also canceled his Ukraine date (Stereo Plaza – July 4).

Warner Bros. cancels upcoming Russian release of The Batman due to the Ukraine conflict as Disney “pauses” all of its releases upcoming.

Valery Gergiev has been forced to resign as honorary President of the Edinburgh International Festival due to his Putin sympathies.

Pussy Riot create NFT sale to help raise funds for Ukraine. “Our goal is to use what we’re good at, web3, to assist Ukrainians as they cope with the Russian invasion of their country,” as reported by Rolling Stone.

Yungblud has canceled his summer shows in Russia. On Monday (February 28), the emo rocker took to social media. “I’m heartbroken to announce I will be cancelling my Russian shows scheduled for this summer. Heartbroken because I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past! Yungblud then addressed the Ukrainian people, writing, “My heart is with you – you’ve already shown such strength and determination, resisting this needless invasion. Everyone deserves to be the creator of their own destiny, rather than having it forced upon them by acts of war and aggression. Ukraine, I promise I’ll come back as soon as I can!”

Health have canceled their Russian dates along with a message via social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEALTH (@_health_)

Streaming giant, Netflix is refusing to carry the show Propaganda in defiance of Russian law. Netflix will ignore a Russian law, expected to go into effect March 1st, that requires media platforms to carry state propaganda channels. In a statement to Deadline, the streaming platform referenced the invasion of Ukraine, stating, “Given the current situation, we have no plans to add these channels to our service.”

Ukrainian band Jinger condemns Russia’s invasion and asked for support from fellow metal fans. Jinger’s bassist, Eugene Abdukhanov took to social media with a video. “Hello, the whole world,” Abdukhanov states. “I’m speaking to you from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, which is now under the siege of Russian troops. It’s five o’clock in the afternoon [on] Saturday.” He went on to say that Jinjer is in Kyiv and are “relatively safe and O.K., as much as it is possible during these dark days.”

Several cruise lines have removed all Russian stops from their cruise itineraries amid the Ukraine invasion including Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruise and Viking Cruises.

The UIAA takes a stand against the Russian invasion. Just weeks from the start of competition ice climbing’s long-awaited World Cup tour – the sport’s international governing body, the UIAA, pulled the plug on the two remaining events, both in Russia, while the IFSC has suspended the Boulder and Speed World Cup that was to be held in early April.

Rick Steves cancels tours to Russia and sends out a heartfelt message. Famed travel guidebook writer, Steves will not be visiting or writing about Russia anytime soon. Steves’ company previously led trips to St. Petersburg as part of the “Best of St. Petersburg, Tallinn, and Helsinki in 9 Days Tour,” according to the Washington Post. “Our mission at [Rick Steves’ Europe] is to help Americans better know and understand our neighbors through travel. But when we bring travelers to another country, we also bring their dollars — dollars that would support Putin’s aggression.”

Original Post: February 28, 2022

Green Day have canceled their concert scheduled for May 29 at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium. “With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” explained Green Day via an Instagram Story. “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

AJR canceled their Moscow concert scheduled for October.

Valery Gergiev, the famed Russian conductor had his conducting appearance at the Vienna Philharmonic at NYC’s Carnegie Hall canceled. In addition, he’s been dropped by his Germany-based management company.

Russian pianist, Denis Matsuev has also had his Carnegie Hall show canceled.

Alphabet Inc’s Google barred RT and other channels from receiving monetization for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos.

World Central Kitchen founder, Chef José Andrés has set up a kitchen on the Poland-Ukraine border to fee refugees. “Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack,” he tweeted.

Elena Kovalskaya, the director of Moscow’s Vsevolod Meyerhold State Theater and Cultural Center announced her resignation via social media, stating that it was impossible for her to continue to accept salary from the government. “Friends, in protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I am resigning from the post of director of the state theater. You can’t work for a killer and get paid by him.”

The Polish, Swedish and Czech national football teams will not play Russia in World Cup qualifying matches and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has moved its Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a statement urging international sports organizations to relocate or cancel their events in Russia and Belarus and that Russian and Belarusian flags and anthems should not be included or displayed.

YouTube has paused monetization for Russian Media Channels following Biden’s sanctions. “In light of extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine … we’re pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions,” YouTube said in the statement obtained by Reuters.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook Owner) is prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on their platform anywhere in the world.

Hollywood filmmaker David Lynch stated in a YouTube video: “We are, as human beings, charged as to how we treat our fellow man. And there is a law of nature, a hard and fast law. There’s no loopholes, there’s no escaping it. And this law is: What you sow, you shall reap. And right now, Mr. Putin, you are sowing death and destruction, and it’s all on you. The Ukrainians didn’t attack your country. You went in and attacked their country. And all this death and destruction is going to come back and visit you.”

Elton John from centerstage at his concert called Putin a “little bastard” and dedicated his hit, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to Ukraine.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and wife, Blake Lively have pledged to match donations for Ukrainian refugees dollar for dollar, up to $1M.

Oak View Group (OVG) has pledged to not do business in or with Russia. “In light of the tragic conflict rapidly unfolding in Ukraine, Oak View Group has pledged to not do business in or with Russia, nor will we serve Russian brands in any of our venues on a global basis, effective immediately. We stand with the people of Ukraine, we condemn the actions of Russia, and we hope our stance inspires others in our industry to take action where they can.”

The European Union has banned RT and news agency Sputnik from their systems.

Canadian telecom firms block Russian state-owned broadcaster RT. Rogers Communications and BCE, Inc. have said that RT will no longer be available on their systems. TELUS is now joining the move and Shaw Communications removed RT effective today.

Canada and other countries have shut down their airspace to Russian aircraft.

Entertainers from all over are hitting social media in support of Ukraine. Garbage, Yungblud, Shura, Amanda Palmer, the Foals’ Yannis Philippakis, Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (who is of Ukrainian heritage), among many others.

Presumably many more acts and businesses will be canceling concerts/imposing consequences in the coming days. This story will be continually updated.