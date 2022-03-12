A Piece of Nashville History – After 65 Years Ernest Tubb Record Shop Is Closing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – For 65 years or more, Ernest Tubb Record Shop has been a staple of Nashville history, preserving country music history. Per a post on their Facebook page, that legacy is coming to an end.

The building and the business will both be sold, and the store will close its doors in the Spring. It was purchased by Robert’s Western World owner, JesseLee Jones in 2020, as reported by the Nashville Scene.

Ernest Tubb launched his business as a mail-order outlet, which remained even as the retail portion expanded in 1947. Tubb’s priority was always customer satisfaction, whether it was replacing broken vinyl, tracking down a hard-to-find release or stocking the shelves with forgotten artists, the shop has stayed true blue to their principles and putting country music fans and its history first.