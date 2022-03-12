Country Music Star Alan Jackson Announces 2022 Tour “Last Call: One More For the Road”

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country music legend Alan Jackson has announced his latest tour, one that will visit over 30 cities across the U.S., as he hits the road for the first time since revealing his health diagnosis last fall.

“I’ve always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could,” Jackson says via news release. “I’ve always thought I’d like to do that, and I’d like to as long as my health will allow,” he notes, adding with a smile, “I’ll try to do as much as I can, but if I’m comin’ your way, come see me.”

The Live Nation promoted tour will play arenas through the fall. The three-time Country Music Association (CMA) Entertainer of the Year will visit cities and areas he hasn’t toured in several years for the last time. Jackson’s tour announcement follows his Fall 2021 announcement that he is living with CMT (Charcot-Marie-Tooth), a chronic inherited neuropathy condition that results in nerve deterioration and hampers muscle function, movement, and balance.

For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF), that funds research for drup development and will be matched by a group of CMTRF donors and board members.

ALAN JACKSON’S 2022

LAST CALL: ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD TOUR

Friday, June 24 Biloxi, MS (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

Saturday, June 25 Knoxville, TN (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Friday, July 29 St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center)

Saturday, July 30 Grand Forks, ND (Alerus Center)

Friday, August 12 Savannah, GA (Enmarket Arena)

Saturday, August 13 Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Friday, August 26 Lincoln, NE (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Saturday, August 27 Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center)

Friday, September 9 Lexington, KY (Rupp Arena)

Saturday, September 10 Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum)

Friday, September 16 Austin, TX (Moody Center)

Saturday, September 17 Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

Friday, September 30 Phoenix (Glendale), AZ (Gila River Arena) ++

Saturday, October 1 Anaheim, CA (Honda Center)

Friday, October 7 Atlantic City, NJ (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall)

Saturday, October 8 Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)

++ Rescheduled concert from 2020; tickets for previous events will be honored; new tickets available!