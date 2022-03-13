TOURtech Relaunches With Expanded Services And A New Brand, Roundrock Technology

RALEIGH, N.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Following a period of aggressive growth, entertainment-focused technology provider TOURtech announced the launch of a comprehensive rebrand that includes a new logo and a name, Roundrock Technology.

Along with the new name, Roundrock announced an expansion of their service offerings and now provides fully managed event IT, comprehensive network solutions, IT logistics, mobile IT solutions, philanthropic event support and custom software development.

“For nearly two decades, Roundrock Technology, formerly known as TOURtech, leveraged technology to connect tens of thousands of people at music festivals, corporate gatherings and sporting events,” said Allen Cook, President and CEO of Roundrock Technology. “While we couldn’t be prouder of our company’s history, we’ve grown a lot and aren’t just an event tech company anymore. We’re tackling the toughest IT challenges in entertainment.”

Roundrock, which was founded in 2003, has provided technology services for the live sports and entertainment industry, from festivals and major sporting events, to supporting Live Nation’s venue management operation, Venue Nation through its IT Depot team.

Additionally, Roundrock revealed plans for a major push into the burgeoning world of esports, including provisioning both tournament and team practice infrastructure.

“At Roundrock Technology, we aren’t afraid to take on something that’s never been done before,” added Cook. “Our team works tirelessly to realize each client’s vision by applying agile solutions and creative techniques learned over 20 years in the entertainment industry. And we are delighted that our company name and brand now reflect the caliber of our work and position in the market.”

Additional information is available at their new website: roundrock.technology