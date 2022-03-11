Chitãozinho & Xororó, The Kings Of Sertanejo, To Perform A Special 50th Anniversary Show At Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — One of Brazil’s most acclaimed musical duos, the brothers José Lima Sobrinho and Durval de Lima, better known as Chitãozinho & Xororó, are lined up to perform a special 50th anniversary show at New York City’s iconic Radio City Music Hall.

Set for September 3rd, the show will feature a curated selection of the brothers best known hits, drawn from across their entire career. The performance will be backed by full-scale production that includes state-of-the-art LED panels showcasing excerpts from past performances and moments, creating a timeline of the duo’s memorable career.

Their hit-filled set-list boasts a combination of nostalgic nuggets (“Evidências”, “Fio de Cabelo”, “No Rancho Fundo”, “Alô”) along with more recent releases such as “Pássaros,” which they released in 2021.

“Over all these years as a duo, we have strengthened our relationship with the fans, who, from the beginning, are immensely receptive and affectionate towards us,” says Chitãozinho. “This tour is not only our celebration, it’s also a present for them. We have been working on this for a good while, with all of our care and dedication so that everything turns out the way we dreamed.”

Widely regarded as helping to firmly establish sertanejo, a form of Brazilian folk music which has become wildly popular in the nation today in the form of sertanejo universitário.

Since their debut in 1967, Chitãozinho & Xororó have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, earning hundreds of gold, diamond, and platinum certifications, and winning 5 Grammy Awards .

Apart from the concert in New York, a series of shows to mark their 50th anniversary have already has been scheduled in Brazil.

ore dates and venues will soon be announced, in addition to other works that will complement the commemorations.