Maverick City Music And Kirk Franklin Team Up For Contemporary Christian ‘Kingdom’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy nominated Christian contemporary music collective Maverick City Music is teaming up with songwriter, producer, and choral director Kirk Franklin for the Kingdom Tour which lands in North American arenas this spring and summer.
Produced by Live Nation and Undivided, the 37-city tour kicks off on June 1st at FTX Arena in Miami with stops in major markets such as Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Houston, before wrapping at Ball Arena in Denver on July 31st.
Grammy winning gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds and the Atlanta-based worship band, Housefires, will provide support on the tour.
At the conclusion of the Kingdom Tour, Franklin and Maverick City Music will collaborate to release a new album, United, which will feature music from both acts.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 18th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com
KINGDOM TOUR DATES:
Wed Jun 01 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Thu Jun 02 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sat Jun 04 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sun Jun 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Tue Jun 07 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Thu Jun 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Jun 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun Jun 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Tue Jun 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Thu Jun 16 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena
Fri Jun 17 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sat Jun 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun Jun 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Tue Jun 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Wed Jun 22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Thu Jun 23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Sat Jun 25 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sun Jun 26 – Chicago, IL– Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tue Jun 28 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Thu Jun 30 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Fri Jul 01 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Sat Jul 02 – Jackson, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
Thu Jul 07 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Fri Jul 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat Jul 09 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sun Jul 10 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Wed Jul 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Sat Jul 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Jul 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Fri Jul 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Sat Jul 23 – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheater
Sun Jul 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Thu Jul 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Jul 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena
Sun Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena