Maverick City Music And Kirk Franklin Team Up For Contemporary Christian ‘Kingdom’ Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Grammy nominated Christian contemporary music collective Maverick City Music is teaming up with songwriter, producer, and choral director Kirk Franklin for the Kingdom Tour which lands in North American arenas this spring and summer.

Produced by Live Nation and Undivided, the 37-city tour kicks off on June 1st at FTX Arena in Miami with stops in major markets such as Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Houston, before wrapping at Ball Arena in Denver on July 31st.

Grammy winning gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds and the Atlanta-based worship band, Housefires, will provide support on the tour.

At the conclusion of the Kingdom Tour, Franklin and Maverick City Music will collaborate to release a new album, United, which will feature music from both acts.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 18th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com

KINGDOM TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 01 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Thu Jun 02 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sat Jun 04 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sun Jun 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 07 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Thu Jun 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Jun 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Jun 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Tue Jun 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Thu Jun 16 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Jun 17 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sat Jun 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jun 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Jun 21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Wed Jun 22 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thu Jun 23 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Sat Jun 25 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Jun 26 – Chicago, IL– Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 28 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu Jun 30 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Fri Jul 01 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sat Jul 02 – Jackson, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Thu Jul 07 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Fri Jul 08 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat Jul 09 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sun Jul 10 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Wed Jul 13 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 19 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Jul 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Fri Jul 22 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Sat Jul 23 – Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheater

Sun Jul 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Jul 27 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Thu Jul 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Fri Jul 29 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sun Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena