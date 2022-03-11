Gogol Bordello Announces Solidaritine Tour In Support Of Ukraine

(CelebrityAccess) — The art-punk band Gogol Bordello announced plans for a tour in support of the citizens of Ukraine as they battle an ongoing invasion by their neighbors, the Russian Federation.

Gogol Bordello’s ‘Solidaritine’ tour kicks off on May 4th in Boston with additional shows scheduled throughout the Eastern U.S. before winding up in Nashville on May 21st.

According to the band, a “significant” portion of the proceeds from the tour will go to support Ukraine’s “battle for democracy.”

Additionally, the band will partner with human rights organizations providing relief in Ukraine throughout the tour.

“Ukraine belongs to Ukrainians! We are an ancient independent nation distinctly and forever different from this criminally insane neighbor. The proof you all see now in the fierce mind-blowing battle that the world is witnessing, a battle of Ukrainian people’s choice of freedom and democracy against psychotic totalitarian regime next door,” said Gogol Bordello frontman and founding member Eugene Hütz, in a press release. “Please help us to win this battle, help us to end this catastrophe immediately and bring the intruder to justice. Please stand with Ukraine in the battle for its democracy and freedom. Please Donate and Fundraise with us. Ukraine needs all of you. All your support counts.”

Hütz has strong connections to Ukraine and was born there and started his career as a professional musician there with the band Uksusnik (Vinegar Tap) before relocating to the U.S. The band also draws the inspiration for its name from the pioneering Ukrainian author Nikolai Gogol, who wrote short stories and novels in the 1800s that were heavily influenced by Ukrainian culture and folklore and in turn influenced authors such as Fyodor Dostoevsky, and Franz Kafka.