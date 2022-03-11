Cheyenne Frontier Days Announce Concert Headliners Including Brooks & Dunn And Jason Aldean

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CelebrityAccess) — Cheyenne Frontier Days, billed as “World’s Largest Outdoor Rodeo and Western Celebration” announced its concert lineup for 2022 with headliners including Brooks & Dunn, and Jason Aldean.

“We are excited to share this lineup for 2022 tonight,” Contract Acts Chairman Scott Lewis said. “We worked hard to put the full lineup together so that fans would know who is coming each night.”

Other artists announced for 2022 include Kid Rock with Night Ranger, Dierks Bentley and Chancey Williams, and Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson.

Now in its 126th year, CFD will also offer nine days of PRCA professional rodeo that will culminate with a championship event on July 31st.

Concert tickets will go on sale March 16 at 9 a.m. MDT at https://www.cfdrodeo.com.