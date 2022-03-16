John Tomlinson Launches Gravitas Insurance Group To Service The Music Industry

(CelebrityAccess) — Insurance veteran John Tomlinson has launched Gravitas Insurance Group, a new venture focused on providing insurance for the music and business management communities.

Tomlinson will serve as the CEO of the new company and previously helped to develop the music practices at Lockton Companies, where his work at developing insurance solutions for the entertainment industry saw him named one of Hollywood’s New Leaders by Variety.

“Our newly designed platform provides unprecedented convenience and accessibility for business managers and will truly be an operational game-changer for the firms we serve,” Tomlinson said of the new venture.

“Today’s business manager is seeking more than just status quo, and our entire existence revolves around constant evolving the experience for our clients,” Tomlinson continued.