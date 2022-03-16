Kelsea Ballerini And Anthony Mackie To Host The 2022 CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — With little over a month until the 2022 CMT Music Awards takes place, CMT revealed that country star Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie are lined up to host the awards gala.

Set to air live from Nashville on Monday, April 11, the awards show will be broadcast for the first time on CBS for the first time since it became the CMT awards in 2001. The show will also be streamed live and on-demand via Paramount+.

The awards show will feature live performances from various locations around Nashville, with the performers and presenters to be announced in the leadup to the broadcast.

Mackie, a veteran actor best known for his portrayal of Falcon in “Captain America,” part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a returning after presenting the CMT Video of the Year Award in 2021.

“I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville,” Mackie said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini.”

Kelsea Ballerini is also no stranger to the CMTS and is returning to the show after hosting the awards gala in 2021.

“I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie!” she said in a statement. “This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists. This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one and I can’t wait!”

Nominations for the CMT Music Awards will be announced on March 16th.