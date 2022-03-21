Janet Jackson And New Edition To Play The Inaugural Concert At Lynn Family Stadium

LOUISEVILLE, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Janet Jackson and the legendary R&B group New Edition are slated to perform at the first ever concert at the ASM Global-managed Lynn Family Stadium.

“This is a historic moment for Lynn Family Stadium and the Louisville community,” said ASM Global General Manager Eric Granger. “We are pleased to be able to work with Louisville-based concert promoter 85° West to bring our first concert to the stadium. This concert will not only provide an exciting new entertainment opportunity for the Louisville region. It also helps showcase the venue’s ability to offer a variety of programming and will open doors to welcome more world-class artists to perform to fans at Lynn Family Stadium in the future.”

The concert, which will take place on May 7th, as part of the festivities surrounding this year’s Kentucky Derby, will see all six original members of New Edition — Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ronnie Devoe and Ricky Bell – performing at the stadium.

Ms. Jackson will also be on hand, performing some of her fan favorite hit from her extensive catalog that has sold more than 100 million records over the course of her storied career.

The 15,000-capacity Lynn Family Stadium first opened its doors in 2020 and has the Louisville City FC since its debut and Racing Louisville FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) since 2021.