Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol And Camila Cabello To Perform As Part Of The Concert For Ukraine Benefit

(CelebrityAccess) — Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol and Camila Cabello are among the artists who are scheduled to perform at a benefit concert to help the beleaguered citizens of Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine is scheduled to take place on March 29th and will be broadcast on British television outlets ITV and STV, with the proceeds going to support Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

So far, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, Snow Patrol and Tom Odell have been announced for the show with additional announcements expected in the coming days.

“My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility,” Camila Cabello said in a press statement.

“I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home,” added Emeli Sandi.