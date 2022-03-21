Volkswagen Joins The L.A. Galaxy As A Founding Partner At Dignity Health Sports Park

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Major League Soccer team, the LA Galaxy announced the formation of a new deal with Volkswagen that will see the automaker become a founding partner for the team and their home stadium, Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP).

Under the terms of the deal Volkswagen will become the Exclusive Automotive Partner for the Galaxy, with the Volkswagen brand extensively featured on signage through Dignity Health Sports Park, including logo rotation on the scoreboard during all publicly ticketed events, rotational exposure across the stadium’s 405 and 91 freeway marquees.

Volkswagen will be featured as a title night sponsor of one regular season home game per year at DHSP, the first of which will take place this Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Additionally, the stadium will also have vehicle displays around the venue and will participate in activations and the agreement builds on Volkswagen of America’s existing partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“Dignity Health Sports Park is one of the most sustainable soccer stadiums in the world with a long-standing tradition of saving energy and water, recycling, purchasing environmentally preferable products, and helping raise awareness of environmental issues,” said Katie Pandolfo, general manager of Dignity Health Sports Park. “Volkswagen mirrors our ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, and this partnership will help us make an even bigger positive impact on our work in this area both at our venue as well as across the greater Southern California area.”

“We are excited to bring Volkswagen’s enthusiasm of soccer to the local level with our LA Galaxy partnership. We look forward to engaging with the fans and community throughout the season,” said Dave Lueders, vice president, Western Region – Volkswagen of America, Inc.

The financial terms of the sponsorship deal were not disclosed.