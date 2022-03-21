Verizon And Live Nation Announced A Partnership To Deliver Concert Experiences And 5G

(CelebrityAccess) — Mobile telecommunications provider Verizon is teaming up with Live Nation to deliver access to tickets and exclusive live music experiences to fans, while bringing 5G mobile technology to Live Nation’s venues across North America.

The multi-year deal will see Verizon continue the deployment of 5G Ultra Wideband in Live Nation clubs, theaters, and amphitheaters across the country, while the two companies collaborate to provide exclusive access to select artists’ live streaming concerts through Veeps streaming platform as part of +play, a new platform exclusive to Verizon customers, launching later this year.

“The partnership we’re announcing today is a continuation and deepening of Verizon’s long-standing relationship with Live Nation,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO Verizon. “Predicated on technology and our massive consumer base, this partnership will elevate the ecosystem of music – how fans engage, how artists produce and perform, and how venues deliver enhanced in-person experiences and scale them digitally.”

“Verizon has always been a great partner and we’re excited to build something together by integrating their 5G technology into many of our venues,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation. “With more connectivity than ever, we look forward to seeing what artists and fans create and share as they enjoy live shows together.”

Venues to receive the 5G technology include The Wiltern in Los Angeles; The Fillmore in Miami, and Silver Spring; the House of Blues in Anaheim, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and San Diego, and more.

As part of the expanded agreement, Irving Plaza in New York City will be renamed Irving Plaza Powered by Verizon 5G. The newly renovated club will offer special access to Verizon Up members and provide an interactive experience for fans.

The two companies also announced the launch of “First Access,” the new presale ticket providing Verizon Up members with access to ticket presales to major Live Nation tours before they go on sale to the general public.

The program kicked off with a presale for The Weeknd “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” in early March. Additional presale offerings for artists including Imagine Dragons, Dierks Bentley, Rosalía and more will be announced at a later date.