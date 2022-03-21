Report: Kanye ‘Ye’ West Dropped From The Grammy Performer’s Lineup

(CelebrityAccess) — Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has reportedly been dropped from the performer lineup at this year’s Grammy Awards due this his “concerning online behavior.”

The lineup change, which was first reported by music news site The Blast, was later confirmed to multiple news outlets by a Ye’s rep.

Ye was hit last week with a 24 hour ban from social media service Instagram after he called comedian and television host Trevor Noah a racist slur in violation of Instagram’s policies.

Noah aroused Ye’s ire after calling out Ye’s behavior towards his ex wife, Kim Kardashian, and her comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she has been romantically linked.

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous,” Noah said in the segment on Tuesday night. “But what she’s going through is terrifying to watch and shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave.”

Ye appeared to target Davidson in particular in the recently released music video for his single “Eazy” which appears to depict an animated Ye kidnapping and murdering Davidson.

The ban is further complicated by the fact that Ye is up for five different Grammys this year, including album of the year for his 2021 hit “Donda” and best rap song for “Jail.”