George Clinton Comes Out Of Retirement For A New Tour With Parliament Funkadelic

(CelebrityAccess) — Funk icon George Clinton announced he is coming out of retirement to once again partner with Parliament Funkadelic for a North American tour.
The One Nation Under a Groove Tour will see Clinton taking the stage again, starting on June 15th at Summerstage in New York’s Central Park and with additional shows schedueld through the summer before wrapping on August 12th at Krug Winery in Napa.
The tour will also feature a rotating cast of guest starts that included Dopapod, The Motet, Pomps of Joytime, Fishbone, Soul Rebels, The Fantastic Negrito, and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, among others.
The return to touring is likely to be a surprise for many of Clinton’s fans. He announced plans to retire in 2018 and embarked on a One Nation Under a Groove Tour in 2019 that was widely considered to be a farwell.
“George Clinton has singlehandedly done more to push music forward than any other artist I can recall. This tour represents that ‘big tent’ he’s created that includes so many generations.” says Nick Szatmari of Universal Attractions Agency, who has represented George & P-Funk for the last 15 years and helped co-create the One Nation Under a Groove Tour with his partner Jeff Epstein at UAA. Epstein adds “George has influenced artists across so many cultures, generations, genres. Our musical lives would not be the same if we never had George Clinton, and this is a once in a lifetime chance to come together and witness first-hand the next chapter of his iconic career being written before our eyes.”
ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE TOUR 2022 DATES
Wed 6/15/22 New York, NY Summerstage @ Central Park
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime
*More special guests TBA
Sat 6/18/22 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime
*More special guests TBA
Sun 6/19/22 Worcester, MA The Palladium
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime
*More special guests TBA
Fri 6/24/22 Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic The Floozies, The Motet, Pimps of Joytime
Sat 6/25/22 Indianapolis, IN Venue TBA
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Plus support TBA
Sun 6/26/22 Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Live
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Pimps of Joytime
*More special guests TBA
Thu 6/30/22 Asheville, NC Salvage Station
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime
Sat 7/2/22 Pelham, TN The Caverns
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime
Thu 7/7/22 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Floozies, Pimps of Joytime
Fri 7/8/22 Toledo, OH Venue TBA
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Plus support TBA
Fri 7/22/22 Ft. Worth, TX Wild Acre Live
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Soul Rebels Pimps of Joytime
Sat 7/23/22 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Suite
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Soul Rebels Pimps of Joytime
Thu 7/28/22 Seattle, WA Venue TBA – On-sale 3/28
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone Pimps of Joytime
Fri 7/29/22 Portland, OR Venue TBA – On-sale 4/8
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone Pimps of Joytime
Thu 8/11/22 Phoenix, AZ Mesa Amphitheater
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone Dopapod
Sat 8/13/22 Las Vegas, NV Craig Ranch Amphitheater
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe Fishbone, The Fantastic Negrito
Wed 8/17/22 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod
*More special guests TBA
Fri 8/19/22 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery – On-sale date TBD
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Motet, Dopapod
Sat 8/20/22 Blue Lake, CA Blue Lake Casino
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Motet, Dopapod
Sun 8/21/22 Napa, CA Krug Winery
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The, Motet Dopapod