George Clinton Comes Out Of Retirement For A New Tour With Parliament Funkadelic

(CelebrityAccess) — Funk icon George Clinton announced he is coming out of retirement to once again partner with Parliament Funkadelic for a North American tour.

The One Nation Under a Groove Tour will see Clinton taking the stage again, starting on June 15th at Summerstage in New York’s Central Park and with additional shows schedueld through the summer before wrapping on August 12th at Krug Winery in Napa.

The tour will also feature a rotating cast of guest starts that included Dopapod, The Motet, Pomps of Joytime, Fishbone, Soul Rebels, The Fantastic Negrito, and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, among others.

The return to touring is likely to be a surprise for many of Clinton’s fans. He announced plans to retire in 2018 and embarked on a One Nation Under a Groove Tour in 2019 that was widely considered to be a farwell.

“George Clinton has singlehandedly done more to push music forward than any other artist I can recall. This tour represents that ‘big tent’ he’s created that includes so many generations.” says Nick Szatmari of Universal Attractions Agency, who has represented George & P-Funk for the last 15 years and helped co-create the One Nation Under a Groove Tour with his partner Jeff Epstein at UAA. Epstein adds “George has influenced artists across so many cultures, generations, genres. Our musical lives would not be the same if we never had George Clinton, and this is a once in a lifetime chance to come together and witness first-hand the next chapter of his iconic career being written before our eyes.”

ONE NATION UNDER A GROOVE TOUR 2022 DATES

Wed 6/15/22 New York, NY Summerstage @ Central Park

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime

*More special guests TBA

Sat 6/18/22 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime

*More special guests TBA

Sun 6/19/22 Worcester, MA The Palladium

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime

*More special guests TBA

Fri 6/24/22 Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic The Floozies, The Motet, Pimps of Joytime

Sat 6/25/22 Indianapolis, IN Venue TBA

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Plus support TBA

Sun 6/26/22 Cincinnati, OH Riverfront Live

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Pimps of Joytime

*More special guests TBA

Thu 6/30/22 Asheville, NC Salvage Station

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime

Sat 7/2/22 Pelham, TN The Caverns

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime

Thu 7/7/22 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Floozies, Pimps of Joytime

Fri 7/8/22 Toledo, OH Venue TBA

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Plus support TBA

Fri 7/22/22 Ft. Worth, TX Wild Acre Live

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Soul Rebels Pimps of Joytime

Sat 7/23/22 Cedar Park, TX The Haute Suite

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Soul Rebels Pimps of Joytime

Thu 7/28/22 Seattle, WA Venue TBA – On-sale 3/28

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone Pimps of Joytime

Fri 7/29/22 Portland, OR Venue TBA – On-sale 4/8

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone Pimps of Joytime

Thu 8/11/22 Phoenix, AZ Mesa Amphitheater

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Fishbone Dopapod

Sat 8/13/22 Las Vegas, NV Craig Ranch Amphitheater

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe Fishbone, The Fantastic Negrito

Wed 8/17/22 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The Motet, Dopapod

*More special guests TBA

Fri 8/19/22 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery – On-sale date TBD

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Motet, Dopapod

Sat 8/20/22 Blue Lake, CA Blue Lake Casino

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Motet, Dopapod

Sun 8/21/22 Napa, CA Krug Winery

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, The, Motet Dopapod