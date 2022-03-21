Jason Isbell And The Black Pumas To Headline The Inaugural Maple House Music + Arts Festival

Organizers for the Maple House Music + Arts Festival announced the event will debut in Pittsburgh this spring with headliners that include Jason Isbell + The 400 Unit, Black Pumas, Lake Street Dive, Elle King.

Set for May 21st in Pittsburgh’s Hartwood Acres Park, the festival will also include performances by Noah Kahan, Eric Gales, Joseph, Ripe, Welshly Arms, Adia Victroia, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, and homegrown Pittsburgh favorites Ghost Hounds, among others.

The festival will host a variety of local vendors and a portion of the proceeds will go to support Allegheny Parks .

“We are so excited to bring this world class festival to our hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Our hope is that this festival inspires an even greater community around the local music scene rooted in rock and blues,” said Maple House’s President Da’Lyn Bauman.