Shaina Suk Hired As Talent Manager At Outshine Talent

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Talent management company Outshine Talent announced the hire of Shaina Suk as Talent Manager at the company.

Suk will join the company’s Los Angeles offices and she brings an array of digital media and influencer relations experience to her new role.

Before joining Outshine, Suk led partnerships at Forma Brands, working on Morphe, Morphe 2, and Bad Habit Beauty; and prior to that, led talent partnerships at Murad Skincare.

“We’re thrilled to add Shaina Suk to the management team at Outshine Talent,” says Outshine’s Founder and CEO Barbara Jones. “She brings years of experience in the influencer marketing industry working with brands and agencies especially within the beauty and lifestyle niches. She’ll be focused on signing new talent to the roster and being a big part of Outshine’s LA presence.”

Recently signed clients at Outshine include celebrity makeup artist & creator Erin Parsons, lifestyle influencer and law student Christina Stratton, and sports influencer Lacey Jane Brown.