Van Morrison Expands U.S. Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison announced plans to expand his upcoming North American tour with a fistful of new shows.

In all, eleven new shows were added to the tour, including a three night stand at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from October 7-9, Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass, on September 4th, and a final performance at Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA, on October 15.

The newly announced shows are in addition to the dates previously announced with the tour launching April 20 and 21 in Clearwater, FL at Ruth Eckerd, and April 23 and 24 at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL.

The news of the expanded tour follows Morrison’s nomination for an Academy Award for “Down To Joy” a song he wrote and performed for the soundtrack to the Kenneth Branagh film “Belfast.”

ADDED TOUR DATES

9/1/22 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

9/3/22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

9/4/22 Lenox, MA Tanglewood

9/7/22 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

9/8/22 Philadelphia, PA Mann Center for the Performing Arts (with Curtis Stigers as Support)

9/10/22 Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium (with Tom Jones as Support)

10/7/22 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/8/22 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/9/22 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

10/12/22 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theater (with The James Hunter Six as support)

10/15/22 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery (with The James Hunter Six as support)