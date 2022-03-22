Måneskin Announce 2022-2023 Loud Kids World Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Måneskin have announced their first ever North American tour for 2022. The Italian enigmas will play 17 dates in the US before venturing across the pond in early 2023.
The band are bringing the Loud Kids tour to thousands of fans, with plenty of venues being upgraded from the initial postponed dates to arenas due to increased demand. One of the most exciting rock bands right now, they’ve graced the SNL stage, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and The Voice, bringing rock and roll a much-needed boost with the younger generation. As bassist Victoria De Angelis said to Livewire, “In Italy, there’s really not a rock scene. No other rock or anything like that is mainstream. So at first, everyone there was saying we weren’t going to be successful. But now that everything is going well and people are folowing us all around the world, no one is trying to change us.”
“We’re so thrilled to be able to finally tell you that our Loud Kids tour got sooooo much louder, truly worldwide!” announce Måneskin. “The Loud Kids tour gets louder and will actually see our very first headline tour in North America. All our rescheduled European indoor dates have been upgraded due to demand and we’ve added some new ones for all of you who missed the chance to get their tickets. Of course, it is very difficult to make show announcements while the horrific war in Ukraine goes on and innocent people are suffering. We are devastated for the Ukrainian people and we stand with them in solidarity. And due to the decisions of the people in power, that affect the lives of so many innocent people, we will not go ahead with our Russian dates. We all need to stand together for peace, now and always.”
Tickets bought for the band’s original 2022 tour dates will remain valid, while new tickets go on general sale this Friday, March 25.
October 2022
31 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater
November 2022
3 San Francisco, CA Masonic Theater
10 Phoenix, AZ AZ Federal Theater
12 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
14 Denver, CO The Fillmore
18 Detroit, MI Fillmore
21 Toronto, ON History
24 Montreal, QC MTelus
26 Boston, MA MGM @ Fenway
28 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
December 2022
2 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom
5 Washington DC Anthem
7 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
9 Miami, FL Fillmore
12 Houston, TX Bayou Theater
13 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom
16 Las Vegas, NV Virgin Theater
February 2023
23 Pesaro Italy Vitifrigo Arena
25 Torino Italy Palalpitour
27 Amsterdam Netherlands Ziggo Dome
March 2023
2 Bruxelles Belgium Forest National
3 Bruxelles Belgium Forest National
6 Berlin Germany Mercedes Benz Arena
10 Cologne Germany Lanxess Arena
13 Paris France Accor Arena
16 Bologna Italy Unipol Arena
17 Bologna Italy Unipol Arena
20 Firenze Italy Nelson Mandela Forum
21 Firenze Italy Nelson Mandela Forum
24 Roma Italy Palazzo dello Sport
25 Roma Italy Palazzo dello Sport
28 Napoli Italy Palapartenope
29 Napoli Italy Palapartenope
31 Bari Italy Palaflorio
April 2023
3 Milano Italy Mediolanum Forum
4 Milano Italy Mediolanum Forum
6 Milano Italy Mediolanum Forum
11 Barcelona Spain Palau Saint Jordi
26 Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion
28 Wien Austria Wiener Statdhalle
30 Esch-sur-Alzette Luxembourg Rockhal
May 2023
2 Copenhagen Denmark The Royal Arena
5 Milano Italy Mediolanum Forum
8 London UK The O2 Arena
12 Warsaw Poland Torwar Hall
14 Prague Cz. Republic O2 Arena
16 Budapest Hungary Budapest Arena
18 Riga Latvia Arena Riga
19 Tallin Estonia Saku Suurhall