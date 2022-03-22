Måneskin Announce 2022-2023 Loud Kids World Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Måneskin have announced their first ever North American tour for 2022. The Italian enigmas will play 17 dates in the US before venturing across the pond in early 2023.

The band are bringing the Loud Kids tour to thousands of fans, with plenty of venues being upgraded from the initial postponed dates to arenas due to increased demand. One of the most exciting rock bands right now, they’ve graced the SNL stage, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and The Voice, bringing rock and roll a much-needed boost with the younger generation. As bassist Victoria De Angelis said to Livewire, “In Italy, there’s really not a rock scene. No other rock or anything like that is mainstream. So at first, everyone there was saying we weren’t going to be successful. But now that everything is going well and people are folowing us all around the world, no one is trying to change us.”

“We’re so thrilled to be able to finally tell you that our Loud Kids tour got sooooo much louder, truly worldwide!” announce Måneskin. “The Loud Kids tour gets louder and will actually see our very first headline tour in North America. All our rescheduled European indoor dates have been upgraded due to demand and we’ve added some new ones for all of you who missed the chance to get their tickets. Of course, it is very difficult to make show announcements while the horrific war in Ukraine goes on and innocent people are suffering. We are devastated for the Ukrainian people and we stand with them in solidarity. And due to the decisions of the people in power, that affect the lives of so many innocent people, we will not go ahead with our Russian dates. We all need to stand together for peace, now and always.”

Tickets bought for the band’s original 2022 tour dates will remain valid, while new tickets go on general sale this Friday, March 25.

October 2022

31 Seattle, WA Paramount Theater

November 2022

3 San Francisco, CA Masonic Theater

10 Phoenix, AZ AZ Federal Theater

12 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

14 Denver, CO The Fillmore

18 Detroit, MI Fillmore

21 Toronto, ON History

24 Montreal, QC MTelus

26 Boston, MA MGM @ Fenway

28 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

December 2022

2 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

5 Washington DC Anthem

7 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

9 Miami, FL Fillmore

12 Houston, TX Bayou Theater

13 Dallas, TX Southside Ballroom

16 Las Vegas, NV Virgin Theater

February 2023

23 Pesaro Italy Vitifrigo Arena

25 Torino Italy Palalpitour

27 Amsterdam Netherlands Ziggo Dome

March 2023

2 Bruxelles Belgium Forest National

3 Bruxelles Belgium Forest National

6 Berlin Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

10 Cologne Germany Lanxess Arena

13 Paris France Accor Arena

16 Bologna Italy Unipol Arena

17 Bologna Italy Unipol Arena

20 Firenze Italy Nelson Mandela Forum

21 Firenze Italy Nelson Mandela Forum

24 Roma Italy Palazzo dello Sport

25 Roma Italy Palazzo dello Sport

28 Napoli Italy Palapartenope

29 Napoli Italy Palapartenope

31 Bari Italy Palaflorio

April 2023

3 Milano Italy Mediolanum Forum

4 Milano Italy Mediolanum Forum

6 Milano Italy Mediolanum Forum

11 Barcelona Spain Palau Saint Jordi

26 Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion

28 Wien Austria Wiener Statdhalle

30 Esch-sur-Alzette Luxembourg Rockhal

May 2023

2 Copenhagen Denmark The Royal Arena

5 Milano Italy Mediolanum Forum

8 London UK The O2 Arena

12 Warsaw Poland Torwar Hall

14 Prague Cz. Republic O2 Arena

16 Budapest Hungary Budapest Arena

18 Riga Latvia Arena Riga

19 Tallin Estonia Saku Suurhall