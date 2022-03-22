Machine Gun Kelly Announces Mainstream Sellout Worldwide Tour Featuring Support from Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Chart-topping rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) announces the Mainstream Sellout world tour.

The 41-city outing will kick off June 8th in Austin, TX, and make stops in Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, New York, and more before wrapping October 13 in Amsterdam, NL. Special guests Avril Lavigne, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dio, PVRIS, and 44phantom will join on select dates.

MGK is set to release his highly anticipated sixth studio album, Mainstream Sellout, on March 25th and recently made appearances at the Super Bowl Music Fest and Louder Than Life, where he was booed and entered into an altercation with a concertgoer in the audience.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, March 25th, via www.ticketmaster.com

Machine Gun Kelly And Company’s Tour Dates:

June

8 Austin, TX – Moody Center***^

10 Houston, TX – Toyota Center***^

11 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center***^

14 Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena***^

15 Miami, FL – FTX Arena***^

17 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*^

18 Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena At BJCC*^

19 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

21 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*^

22 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*^

24 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*^

25 Boston, MA – TD Garden+$

26 Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion+$

28 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*^

July

1 Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

2 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center*^

3 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

5 Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater*^

6 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*^

8 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*^

9 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*#

11 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*#

13 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*#

15 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*#

16 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*#

19 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*#

21 Portland, OR – Moda Center*#

22 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*#

23 Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena*#

25 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*#

27 Fargo, ND – FargoDome*#

29 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*#

31 Montreal, QC – Osheaga

August

2 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena”#

4 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center”#

6 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre”#

7 Denver, CO – Ball Arena”#

9 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena”#

10 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center”#

11 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center”#

13 Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium*”$#’

*With support from Avril Lavigne

***With support from Blackbear

^With support from iann dior

+With support from PVRIS

”With support from Travis Barker

$With support from Trippie Redd

#With support from WILLOW

’With support from 44phantom

September

17 Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena’^

19 Prague, CZ – Sportovní Hala V Holešovicích’^

21 Brussels, BE – Palais 12’^

23 Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle’^

25 Munich, DE – Olympiahalle’^

26 Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum’^

28 Zurich, CH –Hallenstadion’^

29 Paris, FR – Zenith’^

October

1 London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley’^

4 Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena’^

6 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena’^

7 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro’^

9 Dublin, IE – 3Arena’^

13 Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live’^

^With support from iann dior

‘With support from 44phantom