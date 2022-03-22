Veteran Music Industry Executive John Boulos Launches JBoulos Music LLC

JERSEY CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Veteran music industry and radio promotion executive John Boulos has launched his new firm, JBoulos Music, LLC.

The new company will take advantage of Boulos’s four decades’ worth of experience within the industry. JBoulos Music aims to develop and break new artists and mentor young executives in the business. JBoulos Music will encompass three different missions – Artist Development, Mentorship, and Strategic Promotion Campaigns.

Boulos was most recently Executive Vice-President of Promotion at Arista Records (under the umbrella of Sony Music Entertainment). He oversaw radio promotion for the relaunched label and built/managed a multi-format national promotion team. Before that, Boulos spent 11 years at Roadrunner/Atlantic, where he served as Executive Vice-President of Promotion.

Boulos also had stints at Capitol, Warner Bros., Epic, Virgin, Mercury, Island, RCA, Inner City, and Vanguard Records. Boulos broke into the music industry by promoting club DJs at night during the dance era in the late 1970s.

He can be contacted at jboulosmusic@gmail.com or 917-539-6303.