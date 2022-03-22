Peter Rosenthal Named Executive Vice President, Global Head of Legal Affairs at Warner Chappell Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Peter Rosenthal has been hired for the newly created role of Executive Vice President (EVP), Global Head of Legal and Business Affairs at Warner Chappell Music (WCM).

WCM says that Rosenthal will set the strategic vision for the global legal department and help drive financial and business operations for the company. He will also liaise with performing rights organizations and industry groups advising on relevant legislation impacting music publishing.

Rosenthal joins WCM from Downtown Music Holdings. He served as General Counsel and oversaw global legal and business affairs for the company – including digital licensing and strategy, corporate and catalog acquisitions, litigation, and policy.

Rosenthal will report to WCM Co-Chairs Guy Moot, CEO, and Carianne Marshall, COO.

A veteran of the entertainment world, Rosenthal has more than 26 years of experience advising clients in the entertainment and media sector with experience structuring, negotiating, and documenting an array of corporate, commercial, and intellectual property agreements and transactions.

Before Downtown, he was a partner in the New York office of the law firm Ritholz Levy Fields LLP, where he’d spent more than thirteen years. Before joining the firm, Rosenthal’s diverse background included roles at Playboy.com, Inc., Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison LLP, and the Entrepreneurial Services Group of Bingham, Dana & Gould.

Rosenthal is an occasional guest speaker on copyright at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music and contributes to copyright-related articles.

He holds degrees from Oberlin College and Boston University School of Law.