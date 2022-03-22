Tucson Music Hall Getting a New Name in Honor of Linda Ronstadt

TUCSON (CelebrityAccess) – The Tucson Music Hall will be renamed in honor of hometown girl and Arizona-born Linda Ronstadt, who became a Grammy-winning superstar.

One of the top performers in the 70s and a famous singer well into the 21st century, Ronstadt has collected almost a dozen Grammys across all genres, including country, pop, Latin, and children’s music. Ronstadt stopped singing and performing in 2009 when she revealed a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and revealed it had robbed her of her singing voice.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced the name change on Friday (March 18), stating, “Linda Ronstadt is a beloved daughter of Tucson. It is time to honor her legacy and her ability to tell the story of our culture through music.”

The venue will formally be renamed on May 7th during the International Mariachi Conference Espectacular concert. Romero’s office confirmed Ronstadt is scheduled to be in Tucson to unveil the new sign, which will bear her name.

“I am fortunate to be a member of a large musical family that has been associated with the City of Tucson since the 1800s,” Ronstadt said in a statement reported by patch.com. “My entire career was informed and nurtured by the music we made as I was growing up here.”