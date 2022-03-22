Ashton Kutcher and Ukrainian-Born Actress Mila Kunis Raise $35 Million for Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – In just over two weeks, the husband and wife team of actor Ashton Kutcher and actress Mila Kunis have raised $35 million to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave the couple a call via Zoom to express his gratitude to the couple while also sharing a snapshot of the call on his social media account.

Zelensky wrote on Twitter, “@aplusk and Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35M and are sending it to @flexport and @Airbnb to help refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world.”

Earlier this month, Kunis (who immigrated from Ukraine to the US) and her husband started a GoFundMe to provide housing and relief supplies to Ukrainian refugees, promising to match up to $3 million of their own money. The funds raised by their GoFundMe go toward Flexport.org. This organization sends shipments of supplies to various refugee sites and Airbnb, which is providing free short-term housing to refugees as the Russian invasion shows no signs of stopping.

Kunis and Kutcher shared an update on social media a few days ago announcing they had reached their goal of $30 million, urging people to continue giving by saying, “While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forget ahead into their future of uncertainty.”

As the Russian assault continues, the southern city of Mariupol is the latest area to be under siege as the Ukrainian natives continue to take up arms and fight against the invasion of their country.