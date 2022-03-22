Maryland Rapper and Lil Dude Collaborator, Goonew Shot Dead at Age 24

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD (CelebrityAccess) – Markelle Antonio Morrow, the Maryland rapper who performed as Goonew, was shot and killed in a District Heights, MD parking lot on Friday (March 18).

NBC Washington reports officers responded to gunfire at 5:40 pm in District Heights. They discovered Goonew in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Washington Informer reported, Anthony Tilghman posted on Twitter:

RIP to DMV rapper Goonew Rap who was killed this evening on the 3400 Bl. of Walters Ln. in District Hts, M.D and pronounced dead after life-saving measures failed. PGPD is investigating this as a Homicide Shooting.🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/6IM9ISh7al — Anthony Tilghman (@AnthonyTilghman) March 19, 2022

The rising artist died just blocks away from where he was born, as reported by WUSA9. His mother, Patrice Parker Morrow, said he was on his way to give his sister a birthday gift when he was shot. She believes the motive to be robbery.

“They wanted my son dead because he gave it up,” Morrow told WUSA9. “They took his chain. They took his watch. He gave it up, and they still shot him in the back.” Her son’s only goal was to move his family “out the hood.” She added, “He had a heart bigger than his body; when they took him, they took me.”

Goonew began gaining momentum with his rap career in 2017 and dropped several songs across a series of albums. He was known for his lyrical whisper and collaborations with fellow rapper Lil Dude. His debut studio album dropped in 2019 titled, Still Servin. His biggest single was the 2018 Lil Dude collaboration “Homicide Boat,” featuring Lil Yachty.

Prince George’s County Police are offering a $25,000 reward for leads that result in an arrest.