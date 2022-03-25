Fender Next Artists Announced for 2022 With The Linda Lindas, Still Woozy, Mereba and More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Fender Musical Instruments Corporation has unveiled the fourth annual class of artists joining Fender Next – the artist development program designed to elevate rising musicians who are pushing the guitar forward in music and culture.

Each Fender Next artist will receive Fender gear, alongside holistic, 360 marketing support on Fender platforms to share their story and connect with music fans worldwide. With a heightened interest in guitars brought on by the pandemic, Fender Next provides an opportunity to develop a diverse set of rising artists.

In its first three years, Fender Next recognized artists who have gone to critical acclaim and commercial success, such as CMA award winner Ashley McBryde, and BRIT award winners Little Simz, Holly Humberstone, and Sam Fender, among others.

This year’s Fender Next class includes 25 rising artists (12 North America, 2 Australian/Aboriginal, 4 European, 4 Asian, 1 African, 2 Latin American artists) across genres, generations, genders, and backgrounds.

After an open call and a record number of 850 submissions from the public and A&Rs, the 2022 roster was selected by Fender’s artist marketing team. As part of the process, they sought guidance from key industry leaders at record labels, streaming services, talent buying agencies and executives, and other music entities. More than half of this year’s artists are female-identifying.

Fender will drive increased exposure for the new class of Fender Next artists through the brand’s content, advertisements, and social channels, which boasts more than 10 million fans worldwide.

The Fender Next Class of 2022:

• 100 Gecs (USA)

• Alewya (UK)

• Anly (Japan)

• Bruses (Mexico)

• Budjerah (Australia/Aboriginal)

• Chris Renzema (USA)

• Claud (USA)

• Dijon (USA)

• Dylan (UK)

• Ed Maverick (Mexico)

• Fool and Idiot (Taiwan)

• Ian Munsick (USA)

• INK (USA)

• Jun Xiao (Mainland China)

• MAY-A (Australia)

• Mereba (USA)

• Paris Texas (USA)

• Ryokuoushoku Shakai (Japan)

• Self Esteem (UK)

• Shannon Lauren Callihan (USA)

• Still Woozy (USA)

• Teezo Touchdown (USA)

• The Cavemen. (Nigeria)

• The Linda Lindas (USA)

• Wet Leg (UK)