US Music Division of Artist Management Company YM&U Promotes Taren Smith

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The US music division of international artist management company YMU promotes Taren Smith to Senior Manager. Smith will be based in New York and report directly to Andrew Goldstone, executive manager, US Music.

Smith began her music industry career in 2012 at a boutique artist management company, then joined Four80 Music in 2013. Smith joined YMU in 2017 as an associate manager and held the position of artist manager when the James Grant Group acquired Deckstar Management.

Smith manages the Norwegian DJ duo Kream and dubstep producer/DJ Sullivan King. She has also played an integral role in the NFT movement, overseeing 3LAU‘s multiple auctions.

Andrew Goldstone said via media release, “Taren is a fantastic manager – thoughtful, helpful, solution-oriented, and always willing to go that extra mile for her clients. She has been instrumental in the success that we have had with 3LAU and Sullivan King. I am lucky to work so closely with her, YMU is lucky to have her, and she is incredibly deserving of this promotion to senior manager.”