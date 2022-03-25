Newport Jazz Festival Announces 2022 Festival Lineup Featuring Norah Jones, PJ Morton, Lettuce, and More

NEWPORT (CelebrityAccess) – The 2022 edition of the Newport Jazz Festival takes place July 29 – July 31 at Fort Adams State Park and they’ve just announced the lineup, which includes Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding, PJ Morton, Sampa the Great, The Fearless Flyers, The Soul Rebels, and much more. Per the official Newport Jazz Festival website, more artists are still to be announced.

In addition, Newport Jazz announced a very special tribute to Newport Jazz and Newport Folk Festival founder, George Wein, featuring special guests to be announced.

Tickets are on sale via DICE for the 3-day passes. According to the media release, single-day tickets and 2-day tickets go on sale at a later date.