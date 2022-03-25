Patrick Moxey Launches New Label Group and Partners With Warner for Helix and Payday Records

(CelebrityAccess) – Patrick Moxey has launched a new label group and has signed a strategic partnership with Warner Recorded Music (WRM) for two record labels.

This agreement, which includes Payday Records and the newly created Helix Records, will see WRM taking over global digital distribution via its independent services arm ADA Worldwide, and includes the option for the parties to co-sign new collections.

This news follows the recent announcement that the group’s publishing arm, Ultra Music Publishing (UMP) has agreed to a cooperative alliance with Warner Music Group’s (WMG) Warner Chappell Music (WCM). Helix Records, the new flagship electronic dance music label, which was launched this past week at Miami Music Week, has already signed several well-known artists like AR/CO, house DJ/producer Marshall Jefferson, DJ Susan, and electronic duo Snakehips.

This new alliance also allows Helix, Payday, and non-US Warner Music territories to reciprocally license music to each other and “opens the door to creative collaborations” between Helix and artists on the WMG roster.

Hip-hop and R&B label Payday Records, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, is one of the world’s longest running independent labels and helped to launch the careers of artists including Jay-Z, Yasiin Bey f.k.a Mos Def (via his first group U.T.D.), Showbiz & AG, and Jeru the Damaja.

Founded by Patrick Moxey in 1992, the label has also released records by DJ Premier, 2 Chainz, A$AP Ferg, and others.

In January Sony Music Group (SMG) bought full ownership of legendary dance music label Ultra Records, with Moxey exiting the label and David Waxman taking over as President.

Speaking on the Music Business Worldwide (MBW) Podcast in January, Moxey detailed his reasons for selling to Sony. “Ultimately, it came to a place where I really wanted to get back to my independent roots. And I’m super excited to be 100% independent again,” he said. “This new alliance with Warner Music heralds an exciting new phase for our recording activities.