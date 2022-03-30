BMG’s Bespoke Music Enters Deal With Mick Jagger for Apple Original Spy Series – Slow Horses

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – BMG’s UK-based Bespoke music has helped Apple land the ultimate rock star, Mick Jagger, to create the title song for its new series, Slow Horses – starring Gary Oldman.

Jagger has co-written, recorded, and performed the brand-new track titled “Strange Game” with Oscar-nominated film composer Daniel Pemberton.

The song will be released Friday, April 1, via Polydor Records to coincide with the series premiere of Slow Horses on Apple TV+. Slow Horses focuses on an imaginary MI5 department to which failed or rejected spies are exiled.

BMG Senior Director Rachel Menzies said to T4C, “The idea to ask Mick came from music supervisor Cat Grieves (Killing Eve, The Outlaws, Riviera) and director James Hawes (Black Mirror, Snow Piercer, Penny Dreadful). Cat called and said, ‘Don’t laugh. It’s probably impossible, but what do you think the chances are of Mick Jagger being up for writing an original song for us?'”

Menzies brought the opportunity to Jagger’s management, and coincidentally, Jagger loves the books on which the series is based. Soon she was negotiating terms directly with Grieves.

When it became time to start discussing the creative, Menzies hosted a Zoom call between Jagger and the series score composer Daniel Pemberton. “Mick and Daniel got on brilliantly,” she said. “Dan picked up a guitar and within minutes, they were vibing back and forth on the creation of their new song. It was a magical moment.”

The original track “Strange Game” captures the series’s darkness and references many aspects of the show’s multiple storylines.

Alongside bandmate Keith Richards, Mick Jagger recently extended his deal for BMG to represent his music publishing interests for a second time.