Memphis Venue Minglewood Hall To Reopen This Spring With Numerous Upgrades

MEMPHIS (CelebrityAccess) – Minglewood Hall announces its reopening this spring with a series of shows, including Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (May 4), Shakey Graves (June 10), and comedian Chelcie Lynn (June 24), among many others.

Due to pandemic regulations, the venue closed in 2020 and has taken that time to institute several exciting changes, including interior/exterior improvements and upgrades. Now under new ownership and with a seasoned music industry crew, Minglewood Hall looks forward to better serving its fans, old and new, and enhancing its role in Midtown Memphis.

“Minglewood Hall has played a critical role in the Memphis music community and in the development of countless artists from all over the world,” says the venue’s talent booker, Grace Gibson. “I’m thrilled to see it come back with a vengeance after we’ve all faced such a tough couple of years.”

The new Minglewood Hall upgrades, which will be implemented in phases in the coming months, include:

A reconfigured stage with top-of-the-line sound and lighting systems

Updated paint and light fixtures throughout the entire space

Main venue features new bar tops, bar lighting, drapery, and more

Atrium boasts updated box office, new signage, poster wall, and more

Green Rooms fully remodeled to include new flooring, tin ceilings, renovated V.I.P. restroom, and more

Public Restrooms completely overhauled with new vanities, floor, and wall finishes

Founded in a renovated bread factory warehouse on Madison Avenue, Minglewood Hall opened in February 2009 and has attracted a range of talented artists, including Melissa Etheridge, Eric Church, Lucinda Williams, Gov’t Mule Big K.R.I.T., Ben Folds, Kane Brown, Margo Price, and many others. In addition to its 1900-capacity main hall, a smaller, 400-capacity lounge hosts performances in a more intimate setting.

A full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks at minglewoodhallmemphis.com.