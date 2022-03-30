Country Music Superstar Miranda Lambert Announces “Velvet Rodeo” Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert announces Zappos Theater is headlining Las Vegas residency. The most decorated artist in ACM history opens her Velvet Rodeo residency on Friday, September 23, for a run of 24 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the residency will give fans an up-close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of her numerous chart-topping songs and album cuts from Lambert’s seven No. 1 albums as well as her forthcoming project, Palomino, set for release April 29.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” shares Lambert. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing, and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Thursday, April 7th. Fan club members will have access to a presale beginning Friday, April 1st. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will access a presale from Monday, April 4th, until Wednesday, April 6th.

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency Dates

September 2022: 23, 24, 28, 30

October 2022: 1, 5, 7, 8

November 2022: 26, 27, 30

December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

March 2023: 24, 25, 30

April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9

Additionally, Lambert, Live Nation Las Vegas, and Caesars Entertainment have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased will be donated to Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation. The Foundation’s mission is to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the country, advance spaying & neuter and assist with the transport of animals during times of natural disaster. For more information, visit www.muttnation.com.