Oak View Group Acquires Land In Vegas With Plans for $3 Billion Entertainment District With Venue, Casino and Hotel

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Oak View Group (OVG) today (March 30) announced its vision to welcome a newly planned entertainment district including an arena in Las Vegas. Groundbreaking and construction for the estimated $3 billion entertainment district and the arena are scheduled for 2023.

The land, totaling 25 acres, is located near the intersection of two major freeways, I-15 and I-215, and will feature a 20,000 seat arena, casino, hotel, and an additional entertainment venue amphitheater. The arena will feature modern amenities including suites and premium hospitality clubs and will host live events including concerts, sporting events, family entertainment, conventions, large meetings, award shows, exhibitions, and much more. With a focus on technology, sustainability, and green initiatives, the construction of the arena is expected to create thousands of permanent and temporary jobs for the community.

“South of the Las Vegas strip represents one of the few areas of potential future growth of the gaming and entertainment corridor,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. “This unprecedented project is an industry game-changer, and we will usher in the evolution of Las Vegas as the new entertainment AND sports capital of the world. As the largest arena developer in the world, we look forward to driving good paying job creation to Clark County as well as creating the most innovative and environmentally sustainable live entertainment point of destination in the world.”

“It doesn’t get much bigger or better than Las Vegas,” said Irving Azoff, co-founder of OVG. “From the world-class Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle to UBS Arena in New York, and Moody Center in Austin, Las Vegas will be the next jewel in the OVG crown.”

Veteran sports industry executive and former president of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, Marc Badain, has partnered with OVG to consult on the new project. Badain commented, “In the time I have spent in Las Vegas, I have been overwhelmed by both the entrepreneurial spirit and the willingness of its residents and leaders to embrace the innovation and vision that guides its future. This project represents the next step in that exciting evolution. It is an honor to be a part of it and to help deliver on the vision provided by Oak View Group.”

Designed by global industry-leading architecture firms Gensler and Populous, the state-of-the-art sports and entertainment arena will represent OVG’s biggest project to date. In addition to Gensler and Populous, the project development will be led by Steve Collins, OVG’s president of global venue development and special projects.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak commented, “We are proud Oak View Group has chosen Nevada for its next and largest project. This newly proposed entertainment district in Las Vegas will help continue the state’s economic momentum and create thousands of jobs and greater prosperity for Nevadans. I look forward to seeing the many opportunities this creates in Las Vegas.”