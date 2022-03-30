Former BMG President Zach Katz Launches New Music Company – Carte Blanche, Joins FaZe Clan’s Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Zach Katz, the former President of BMG in the US and the co-founder of Scooter Braun’s Raised In Space, has quietly launched a new venture in music. Katz left Raised In Space – the L.A-based music-tech fund launched in 2019 – to start his own venture, Carte Blanche, earlier this year.

A description on Katz’s LinkedIn profile states that Carte Blanche is “a modern-day music company built to rewrite the rules for today’s creators, entrepreneurs and executives”. Its described as a company that “brings together content, talent, and tech to raise the value of music. Carte Blanche is what you get when you build a music company on new ideas, new incentive structures, and new forms of monetization. Don’t tell us ‘this is how we’re used to doing it. This is Carte Blanche.”

In addition to launching Carte Blanche, it’s been confirmed this week that Katz is joining the board of Los Angeles-based eSports media platform FaZe Clan. Alongside Katz, the board will also feature a couple of other names familiar to those working in music, including Snoop Dogg and Lee Trink.

Trink, FaZe Clan’s CEO and co-founder, as well as Chairman of its board, is the one-time President of EMI Capitol Music Group, and a former General Manager of Virgin Records.

According to a recent media release, FaZe Clan’s Board of Directors is expected to be comprised of:

Lee Trink, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, FaZe Clan and Chairman of the Board

Angela Dalton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Signum Growth Capital

Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Cordozar Broadus Jr., American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality and business entrepreneur

Daniel Shribman, Chief Investment Officer of B. Riley Financial

Mickie Rosen, Director of several US and Australian companies and Principal of Mickie Rosen Consulting

Nick Lewin, General Partner of Crown Predator Holdings

Paul Hamilton, Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Atlanta Esports Ventures, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Greenspun Corporation and Principal of Province Inc.

Ross Levinsohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Arena Group (formerly theMaven,Inc.)

Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Zach Katz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carte Blanche

In 2019, Katz got the music industry talking when he teamed up with Braun’s Ithaca Holdings and Ripple’s Xpring to launch a music-tech investment fund called Raised In Space Enterprises (RISE). Until his departure from Raised In Space in January 2022, Katz co-led the business alongside the firm’s President/Partner, Shara Senderoff.

Prior to Raised In Space, Katz was the President, repertoire and marketing, BMG US, where he spearheaded both recordings and music publishing. Katz’s started at BMG in 2012 as EVP of Creative and expanded his role to BMG’s US Chief Creative Officer.

Katz oversaw signings that included Janet Jackson, Blink 182, Lil Dicky, Avril Lavigne, Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, DJ Khaled, Bebe Rexha, DJ Snake, Bibi Bourelly, The Strokes, Juice Wrld, Gente De Zona, Pitbull and Nathaniel Rateliff.