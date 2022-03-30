Mike Whelan Named Senior Vice President and General Manager of Round Hill Music Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Mike Whelan has been named Senior Vice President and General Manager of Round Hill Music Nashville. He joined Round Hill Nashville from MV2 Entertainment, where he was Senior Creative Director and will report directly to the Global COO of Round Hill, Steve Clark.

Whelan comes to Round Hill with a plethora of experience with stints at Polygram Music Publishing, working with songwriters such as Bob McDill and Kostas, Acuff Rose Music, and Sony Music Publishing. During his career, he’s worked with artists such as Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, and most recently, country newcomer Jordan Davis.

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited kicked off 2022 by acquiring the music publishing, master rights, and master rights royalties for the catalog of rock frontman David Coverdale.

In February., the company then acquired what it called at the time “a significant majority of the rights” to American rock band Alice In Chains, from the band’s members Jerry Cantrell, Sean Kinney, Mike Inez, and their current singer William Duvall.

Mike Whelan said: “I attribute my success to being surrounded by writers and artists of such great caliber. I owe it all to them.”