Partisan Records Launches New Music Publishing Division – Left Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Partisan Records has launched a new music publishing division called Left Music. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York and Portland, Left Music is led by founder and president Craig Michie.

The company is home to a catalog of over 1,500 copyrights, which include music from Elizabeth Fraser, Novo Amor, Unkle, Vicky Nguyen (Paul McCartney, Anderson Paak, Free Nationals, Channel Tres), Josh Crocker (Kali Uchis, Celeste, Pip Millett) and Kate Bollinger (Kanye West).

Left Music will “operate as a standalone music publishing company, working in tandem with and embodying the same collective values as Partisan Records,” according to the announcement.

The company has also signed a global administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing UK to provide its services on behalf of Left Music’s entire roster.

Craig Michie said: “We define ourselves by what we do for our writers, we are ever present. I think sometimes people forget that songwriters are actually people. We believe an inspired and supported songwriter leads to fantastic songs that are cherished. Left Music is close with its people. In the great times we hug, in the bad times we hug. We live by helping our writers realise their ambitious dreams.

“Sony Music Publishing has also been an incredible sibling to us; their professionalism and support is unrivalled and we couldn’t be happier to partner with Tim Major and the SMP team.”

Partisan Records is based in Brooklyn and has an office in London.