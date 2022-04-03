Punjabi Superstar Known as the “Indian Drake”, Diljit Dosanjh Announces World Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has announced a world tour with stops in Canada and the United States. Dosanjh, known as the “Indian Drake,” posted the news via his official Instagram account. The “Born to Shine” world tour, presented by Live Nation, kicks off in Vancouver on June 19th, ending in Oakland, CA, on July 29th. According to Ticketmaster, he also has a trio of dates scheduled for the UK later this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

In 2004, the 38-year old Dosanjh released his debut album, Ishq Da Uda Ada, followed by another 2004 release titled, Dil. His 2012 album, Back 2 Basics, reached #11 on the Billboard World chart, 2018’s CON.FI.DEN.TIAL hit #2 on the New Zealand Recorded Music NZ chart, 2020’s The G.O.A.T. and 2021’s MoonChild Era each charted on the UK Albums Download Chart (#47, #41) and Canadian Albums Chart (#16, #32), respectively. He signed with Warner Music in March 2022.

Dosanjh is also an award-winning Pollywood actor, having starred in and produced the 2021 Punjabi romantic comedy, Honsla Rakh, filmed in Vancouver. The record-breaking film became the “highest-opening Punjabi film ever,” according to Box Office Worldwide. The movie grossed 66 lakhs net, equivalent to $7.59M US currency. According to IMDB, he currently has 63 acting credits under his name.

He’s the recipient of numerous Filmfare and PTC Punjabi Film Awards for Best Actor. He received a Punjabi International Film Academy Award in 2012 for Best Actor, ending in a tie with fellow nominee Gippy Grewal for the movie Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. His most recent film, Shikra, will have an Indian release in June 2022.

Dosanjh is married to Sandeep Kaur, who lives in the United States with their son.