2022 Grammy Awards: Olivia Rodrigo, President Zelensky, Silk Sonic and All the In-Between

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – The 2022 Grammys took place tonight (April 3) in Las Vegas with winners Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and others. Initially scheduled for January, the ceremony marks the first set of awards given out since changes to the nomination process were put into place.

The Grammys kicked off with host Trevor Noah and included performances by John Legend, Chris Stapleton, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Lil Nas X, and more.

On music’s biggest night, bandleader, pianist, singer, and composer Jon Batiste was the most-nominated artist ahead of the ceremony with 11 nods. He took home five gramophones, including the last award of the night – the Album of the Year award for We Are. In a stirring acceptance speech, Batiste said,

“There is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor. The creative arts are subjective, and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most. It’s like a song, or an album is made, and it has a radar to find a person when they need it the most.”

“WE ARE” wins Album of The Year at the 64th #GRAMMYs!!! Congratulations to our very own @JonBatiste who takes home 5 GRAMMYs tonight. @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs 👏🏆 pic.twitter.com/q4drn6RB5W — Verve Records (@VerveRecords) April 4, 2022

Other big winners included Silk Sonic, the amazingly talented duo composed of singer Bruno Mars and rapper, drummer, and singer Anderson .Paak took home the Grammy(s) for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B song. “We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point, OK? But in the industry, we call that a clean sweep,” said .Paak.

#Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo poses for photos with her trophies backstage (and drops one of them). https://t.co/rjX2S54hkr pic.twitter.com/UwON0TZa2w — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022

Other memorable moments on the night included a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Billie Eilish (teasing a Harry Styles collaboration) performing in a T-shirt bearing the image of deceased Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Lady Gaga‘s touching tribute to Tony Bennett, complete with photo montage, H.E.R, Travis Barker and Lenny Kravitz’s awe-inspiring performance and Justin Bieber’s bleep, bleep, bleeped, “Peaches” performance alongside Giveon and Daniel Caesar.

The who’s who of the music and entertainment industry were in attendance, including Travis Barker with fiancé Kourtney Kardashian, Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Mod Sun, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, Jared Leto, Keith Urban, Joni Mitchell, Halsey (who left early due to feeling ill), Bonnie Raitt, and Donatella Versace, among many others.

A list of all the Grammy winners.

Album of the Year

“We Are,” Jon Batiste

Song of the Year

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo Best Dance/Electronic Recording “Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Subconsciously,” Black Coffee

Best Alternative Music Album “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent Best Contemporary Instrumental Album “Tree Falls,” Taylor Eigsti Best Rock Performance “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters Best Metal Performance “The Alien,” Dream Theater Best Rock Song “Waiting on a War,” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters) Best Rock Album “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters Best R&B Performance “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan Best Traditional R&B Performance “Fight for You,” H.E.R. Best R&B Song

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)