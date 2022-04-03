Seinfeld Actress Estelle Harris, Known as Estelle Costanza Has Died At 93

PALM DESERT, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Estelle Harris, best known for her portrayal of George’s mom, Estelle Costanza, on the hit show Seinfeld, died at the age of 93. Harris died on Saturday (April 2), two days before her 94th birthday. No cause of death has been given.

Jason Alexander, who played her TV son, George Costanza, sent out his well-wishes via Twitter, utilizing a Seinfeld reference. Jerry Stiller, who played Alexander’s TV Dad, Frank Costanza, used the phrase “Serenity Now” on the show.

One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris — Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 3, 2022

Harris’s real-life son, Glen Harris, confirmed her passing with a statement to CNN. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on today, leaving a hole in my heart too deep to describe. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by those who knew her.”

The Manhattan-born actress was the daughter of Polish immigrants who worked and eventually owned a candy store in Pennsylvania. In 1977, Harris began her career in the film Looking Up, about three generations of a Jewish family in New York City. She became a household name for her supporting role as Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld. Other notable roles include The Suite Life of Zack & Cody‘s Muriel and the mother of CBGB founder Hilly Kristal in CBGB.

Widely recognized for her high-pitched voice, she provided voice work in Family Guy, Kim Possible, American Dad, and Disney’s House of Mouse. She provided the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story 2, with her last acting role being in 2019’s Toy Story 4.

Harris leaves behind sons Eric Harris, Glen Harris, and daughter Taryn. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Syd Harris, who passed in January 2021 in a car accident.