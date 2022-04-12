IMPALA Announces A Custom-Built Carbon Calculator For The Indie Sector

BRUSSELLS, Belgium (CelebrityAccess) — IMPALA, the European indie label trade association and the arts and culture non-profit Julie’s Bicycle announced the launch of a custom-built carbon calculator for the independent music sector.

The calculator will allow the indie sector to measure the carbon impact of their band’s activities on the climate and make positive plans to offset that impact.

The calculator features a customized layout as well as a helpdesk to facilitate carbon accounting and went live on Monday for all IMPALA members.

The calculator is being released ahead of Music Declares Emergency’s Turn Up The Volume week of music industry climate action. IMPALA and Julie’s Bicycle will introduce the tool and the basic principles of carbon accounting and sustainability in general, at a webinar on April 20th.

The development of the calculator was supported by a core group of IMPALA members, including !K7 Music Group, Altafonte, Anjunabeats, Because Music, Beggars Group, Cherry Red Records, City Slang, Domino Recording Company, Edel, Encoding Management Service – EMS, Epitaph Records, Everlasting Records, FONO, FUGA, HAIL, Hot Action Records, Irascible Music, Las Vegas Records, Lusitanian Music Publishing, Mouthwatering Records, N.E.W.S. Records, Ninja Tune, Partisan Records, [PIAS], Playground Music Scandinavia, PMI, Roton Music, Secretly Group, TAMBOURHINOCEROS, Two Gentlemen, Warp Records, Zebralution.

“Having a custom-made calculator and a standardized framework for the recorded sector is a big step towards taking full responsibility. We are happy to be supporting IMPALA members on their mission to reach carbon neutrality,” said Alison Tickell, founder and CEO of Julie’s Bicycle.

“Our core group of supporting members who supported this have really led the way. It’s thanks to them that we now have our custom tool. We look forward to presenting our calculator on 20 April during Music Declares Emergency’s Turn Up The Volume week,” said IMPALA executive chair Helen Smith.