Report: Atlanta Rapper Archie Eversole Killed In Shooting

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — Archie Eversole, an Atlanta rapper who scored a hit with “We Ready” that became a popular sports anthem, was shot and killed, according to Atlanta’s WSB-TV.

Eversole, whose real name is Arthur Eversole, was shot and killed at a gas station in DeKalb County on March 25th and transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

He subsequently succumbed to his injuries on April 3rd, WSB-TV reported.

Investigators say Eversole’s brother, Alexander Kraus, was responsible for the shooting and Kraus faces a homicide charge in connection to the incident.

Born in Germany and relocated to Atlanta, Eversole released his only album, “Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style” in 2002 with the album peaking at #83 on the Billboard 200.

The album features the single “We Ready” which reached #64 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. More recently, Eversole released “United We Conquer” which became a popular theme for the Major League Soccer club Atlanta United.