ASM Global Launches A Fundraising Campaign In The UK To Help Support Ukraine

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Venue and facilities management company and consultancy ASM Global announced the launch of a new fundraising campaign to help ameliorate the human cost of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

As part of the campaign, all of ASM Global’s portfolio of operated venues in the U.K. will help to raise vital funds and support for the citizens of Ukraine.

Participating venues include AO Arena (Manchester), OVO Arena Wembley (London), First Direct Arena (Leeds), Utilita Arena (Newcastle) and P&J Live (Aberdeen).

Starting today, ASM Global’s customers will be able to donate to donate to the British Red Cross with an option to add 50p to food and beverage orders during shows which will be provided to the British Red Cross.

Donations will be used to provide food, water, first aid, medicine, and shelter to the more 6.5 million people estimated by the United Nations to have been displaced by the conflict.

Since the conflict began in February, the Red Cross has provided crucial support, including food, water, first aid, medicines, shelter and warm clothing, to more than 750,000 people in the region.

This new initiative is supported by ASM Global Acts, the company’s corporate social responsibility platform, which launched in October 2021.

“ASM Global is proud to implement this new fundraising initiative, using ASM Global’s portfolio of U.K. venues as locations for donations to this important cause. ASM Global Acts, our corporate responsibility platform, works to make a meaningful difference to communities locally and all over the world; and we hope our customers will support us in these efforts, as the conflict in Ukraine continues. These funds will allow the British Red Cross to continue their vital work in providing urgent aid to those who need it the most,” said Chris Bray, EVP of Europe at ASM Global.